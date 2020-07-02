NAB launches probe against Sher Ali Gorchani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation against former PA deputy speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources further said after the approval of NAB chairman, the National Accountability Bureau Lahore wrote letters to various departments seeking information regarding Sher Ali Gorchani.

The record of Sher Ali Gorchani’s agricultural, commercial properties, bank accounts and other assets has been sought by the National Accountability Bureau .

The NAB had already obtained record of the former deputy speaker from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and income tax returns of the from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A formal summon of the former deputy speaker will be decided after the investigation, the sources further said.

He was first elected to the Punjab Assembly as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) from constituency PP-247 (Rajanpur-I) in 2008 Pakistan’s general election. Sher Ali Gorchani served as PA deputy speaker from June 2013 to May 2018.