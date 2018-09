NAB launches probe against PPP’s Khursheed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah for owning assets beyond means.

According to sources in the bureau, NAB Sukkur has contacted various institutions and sought details of Shah’s assets along with the PPP leader’s son and son-in-law who have been included in the probe.

The anti-corruption body in Sukkur has contacted various institutions and sought the assets record of the politician.

Syd Khursheed Shah is the central figure of PPP. He served as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly during the last tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

Shah secured victory in the last General Elections as he contested for NA-206 constituency of the National Assembly.

The accountability watchdog had launched investigations against former minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Manzoor Wassan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Nawaz Wassan, Rauf Khoso, Sohrab Sarki, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Sitar Rajpar, however, the probe has not winded up majorly.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp