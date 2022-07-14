NAB Lahore summons Farah Gogi on July 20

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore chapter has summoned Farah Gogi, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on July 20 in a money-laundering case. The apex anti-graft body had opened an investigation against her in April. According to sources, the government also initiated the legal process for repatriation of Gogi who fled Pakistan soon after PML-N came into power.

The anti-graft watchdog issued the notice on Wednesday which was received by Gogi’s domestic help at her Lahore residence.

After holding an inquiry against 20 individuals, the accountability bureau also summoned eight alleged business partners of Gogi on July 13 and 14 along with complete details of the business.

Sources termed the notice as a significant development because, during the last two to three months, all the concerned departments and agencies including the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and Punjab Land Authority perused all related documents and records.

Notably, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Unit also registered a first information report against her earlier in the day.