NAB Lahore declared ‘Red Zone’ for Maryam’s hearing

Rangers, police to be deployed on March 26

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Punjab government has declared NAB Lahore office and its surroundings as “Red Zone” while the Interior Ministry also approved deployment of Pakistan Rangers on March 26th the day of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat said that police would be deployed in and outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and strict action would be taken against those who would take the law into their hands.

The Punjab government accepted plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to declare its location as “Red Zone” ahead of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s appearance, well-placed sources said on Tuesday.

“Police will also be deployed there and strict action will be taken if any law and order situation is created,” said the Punjab Law Minister.

The Law Minister also made it clear that violation of Covid-19 protocols would also not be tolerated.

On Monday, National Accountability Bureau had made a special request to the provincial government to declare its location as “red zone” and sought deployment of Pakistan Rangers to avoid any law and order situation on the day of PML-N’s leader Maryam Nawaz’ appearance.

Last week, the anti-graft body had approached Lahore High Court to cancel bail of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, submitting that she was not cooperating with investigators.

The bureau also said that she was strongly criticizing the state institutions.

It asked the court to cancel her bail so proper investigation could be done over charges of corruption.