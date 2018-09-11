NAB KP summons assets details of Capt (Retd) Safdar, family

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability of Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated inquiry against the Captain (Retd) Safdar and his children regarding corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the NAB KP has requested for details of assets from Captain (Retd) Safdar, his wife Maryam Nawaz and their children.

The KP branch of the accountability bureau has written a letter to the deputy commissioners of the districts for the details.

“An investigation is underway against Captain (Retd) Safdar and others in a corruption case,” the letter from NAB states.

Moreover, the letter stated that the asset details of Safdar and Maryam should be provided.

It is worth to mention here that the NAB KP had also previously asked for details, however, they had not been given.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar, were convicted by accountability judge Mohammad Bashir in Avenfield reference on July 06.

Captain (Retd) Safdar was also given a one-year sentence without any fine.