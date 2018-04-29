NAB KP starts probing against Zadran Group

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated initial probe against Zadran Group Peshawar, involved in cheating public at large under the garb of Muddaraba Business. The Spokesperson said on Saturday that accused Gul Mar Jan owner of Zadran Group Peshawar lured the general public to invest their hard earned money in their so called legal Muddaraba Business of Jewelry, Currency, Forex Trade and Antique on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment.

The accused person after lapse of time not only stopped paying profits but also refused to pay back original invested money of innocent people and disappeared from the scene.—APP