Peshawar

The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided on Thursday to initiate an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of Rs200 million in funds allocated to polio vaccination projects in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

A meeting chaired by NAB KP Director General Farooq Naseer Awan decided to initiate the probe against officials of the Fata Health Directorate regarding “corruption and corrupt practices.”—APP