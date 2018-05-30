NAB Karachi reviews progress on Bahria Town investigation

KARACHI : A board meeting was held on Wednesday headed by DG Mr Mohammad Altaf Bawany to review progress on investigation against Bahria Town, MDA officials and other Govt functionaries.

Review was conducted in compliance to the directions of Chairman NAB Mr Justice Javed Iqbal to expedite cases taken up by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The investigation team apprised the board that the investigation was already completed and case was made out on the basis of irrefutable evidence which establishes that management of Bahria Town in connivance with relevant public office holders and officers / officials of revenue Deptt, district Malir, MDA and Sindh building control authority took illegal possession of thousands of acres of valuable Govt land situated on main super highway (m9) in violation of Colonisation of Government Land Act 1912, MDA Act 1993 and Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979.

The board was also apprised that a concise statement was also submitted in Supreme Court of Pakistan highlighting facts regarding blatant violation of laws and rules.

The review board appreciated the efforts of investigating team that concluded the case by engaging Survey of Pakistan, Ministry of Defence for demarcation of the land under illegal possession of Bahria Town which established that Bahria Town was in possession of 12,156 acres, after which Bahria Town was restrained by Hon’able Supreme Court from undertaking further development.

DG NAB Karachi issued the instructions to the investigating team to engage with the legal team for expediting queries if any, so that the deadline given by the Hon’able Supreme Court is met well in time.