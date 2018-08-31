NAB Karachi holds Khuli Kachehri

Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, Mohammad Altaf Bawany along with his team conducted a Khuli Kachehri on Thursday at the NAB office here.

A large number of general public gathered at the NAB office and submitted their applications regarding cases of corruption, said a statement.

Majority of complainants got their complaints registered on land frauds, illegal appointment in Education department, misuse of water resources by Irrigation department in connivance with influential persons and other different Federal as well as Provincial Government departments.

A number of complainants also lodged their complaints against Cooperative Societies Managements & Builders mainly for their grievance of usurpation of their properties and looted money.

The NAB DG marked certain complaints to departments concerned for redressal of their grievances with regard to administrative and municipal matters.

He also issued orders on the spot and directed his team for initiation of prompt actions as per National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Bawany at the end of Khuli Kachehri appreciated the confidence reposed by the general public for coming forward to lodge their complaints.

However, for those members of the public who cannot attend khuli kachehri can send their complaints via email on [email protected] and 021-111-622-622, Fax on 02199207949 or personally or via post to PRCS Building, Dr. Daudpota Road, Cantonment Karachi—APP

