NAB initiates recovery of 8m pound from Nawaz

Amraiz Khan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore claimed on Tuesday to have achieved numerous miletones and also paved the way for record-breaking recoveries as did by securing Rs538 billion from corrupt elements during the last four years’ span.

Since assuming the charge as Chairman NAB in 2017, Justice Javed Iqbal rejuvenated the NAB to the extent that the Bureau dealt with Mega Corruption Scams by putting them on a fast-track mechanism that has ultimately been making recoveries from those elements which were earlier presumed to be as untouchables.

NAB Lahore has officially initiated the recovery process from former Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 10 years along with a fine of 8 Million Pound in Avenfield Apartments case.

His co-accused namely Maryam Nawaz Sharif had also been announced seven (7) years imprisonment along