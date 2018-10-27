NAB initiates probe against Shehbaz Sharif for owning assets beyond means

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday said they have initiated a probe against former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for owning assets beyond his means.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president is currently in the accountability bureau’s custody in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.

According to sources, NAB while questioning Shehbaz in the housing scandal started inquiring him about owning assets beyond his means.

Sources further said that Shehbaz has so far feigned ignorance regarding most of the things asked.

On October 6th, the accountability bureau arrested Shehbaz in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.

He had appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

Shehbaz was arrested after Fawad Hasan Fawad, the then implementation secretary, told NAB that he carried out corrupt activities in projects in Punjab on orders from Shehbaz, who was the chief minister then. NAB had also received information from Fawad Hasan’s laptop, from which data was retrieved after his arrest.

