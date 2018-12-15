NAB initiates inquiry against Rana Sanaullah

Observer Report

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau Friday initiated probe against former Punjab law minister and PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to tampering with map of Faisalabad Underpass allegedly to benefit his favourites.

According to details, Rana Sanaullah as provincial minister got map of the underpass tampered which caused loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer.

It merits mentioning here that PML-N president and leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad, Salman Rafiq are already under NAB trials in different corruption cases.

Similarly, NAB has launched an inquiry in assets beyond means case against Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

