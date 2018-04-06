NAB initiates inquiry against owner of Shaikh Yasin Township

PESHAWAR : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) KP authorities initiated inquiry against Chinar Gul Alias Hamza, Sheikh Yaseen Town, Mardan who in the garb of fake housing Societies cheated public at large worth Millions of rupees.

A spokesman for NAB KP said accused Chinar Gul Alias Hamza, Sheikh Yaseen Town, Mardan, lured general public on the pretext of fake Residential Plots, Houses, Shops and Commercial Plaza on the basis of different ratio of profit & loss.

The said Housing Society and other Plazas are being managed by a partnership firm namely Rifha & Zohaib Associates. The accused persons after lapse of years did not allot the Residential Plots, Houses, Shops and Commercial Plaza to any of the affectees nor the invested money was returned.

It merits mentioning here that, another inquiry against the accused persons pertaining to cheating public at large in Sheikh Yaseen Town, Peshawar is already under process at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Affectees are advised to approach office of the Director General, National Accountability, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block III, Phase V, Hayatabad Peshawar for registering their claims during office hours upto April 20, 2017.

