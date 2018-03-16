NAB initiates inquiry against Ahad Cheema’s wife

Lahore

The NAB authorities on Thursday initiated inquiry against the wife of the Punjab bureaucrat Ahad Cheema and had summoned details of her assets.

According to NAB sources, the wife of Cheema could also be summoned to record her statement as evidence had emerged during the investigation process that there might be assets in the name of Ahad Cheema’s wife.

Ahad Cheema, a Grade-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, was arrested for the ongoing investigation into the irregularities in the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) for awarding a contract for the Aashiana-e-Iqbal project.

Cheema, a close aide of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has served on key posts even being a junior officer.

The civil bureaucracy also took a serious notice of the matter and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan in a meeting headed by the Chief Secretary to take suo motu notice of misuse of powers by the NAB in Cheema’s arrest.—INP