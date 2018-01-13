NAB initiates inquiry against 34 offshore companies

Peshawar

On the direction of Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javaid Iqbal, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formally initiated inquiry against Senator Osman Saifullah, and his family members regarding accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

According to NAB press release, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorized inquiry against Osman Saifullah, Senator Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and his family members namely Anwar Saifullah, Saleem Saifullah, Hamayum Saifullah, Iqbal Saifullah, Javed Saifullah, Jehangir Saifullah and others.

The accused persons are allegedly involved in accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, having 34 Offshore Companies in Panama, British Virgin Island and Seychelles, the NAB statement said.Director General Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assured that the inquiry will be conducted in a transparent manner.—APP