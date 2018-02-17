NAB initiates inquiries against different depts’ officers

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has authorized inquiry against officers and officials of different departments on the charges of corruption and corrupt practices, in Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of NAB KP. The meeting was held here on Friday with Director General (DG) NAB KP, Farmanullah Khan. It was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG), Case Officers and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the meeting.

The board authorized inquiry against officers and officials of Mineral Department, KP regarding corruption and corrupt practices. It is alleged that the accused persons are involved in illegal mining and causing huge loss to national exchequer. Another inquiry was authorized against Executive Engineer, FATA Construction Division, TESCO and others regarding corruption and misuse of authority. The alleged accused person has awarded five contracts to a single contractor who did not qualify the eligibility criteria. Without the execution of work payment were made to the contractors. The board also authorized an inquiry against officers/officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) regarding corruption and corrupt practices.—APP