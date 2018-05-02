NAB held man for cheating public at large

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday arrested accused Babar Zeb involved in corruption and corrupt practices cheated public at large.

Accused Babar Zeb along-with other co-accused persons enticed and motivated general public to invest their hard earned money in fraudulent Mudarba Business.

Due to attractive incentives, scores of innocent individuals invested in the mudarba business. At the end the accused persons neither handed over profit to investors nor did they return principle amount. After cognizance by NAB the accused absconded and avoided inquiry proceeding. Accordingly reference worth millions has been already filed against the accused persons in the accountability court, which is under trial.

The Accountability Court declared the accused person as proclaimed offender in 2014. The accused person will be produced before the accountability Court for obtaining his physical remand.—APP