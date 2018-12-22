NAB has no role in demise of Prof Javed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Saturday said it has no role in the sad demise of Professor Mian Javed of Sargodha University’s Lahore Campus.

Denying the media reports, the NAB said that Mian Javed was sent to jail two months ago on Oct 23, 2018 on Judicial Custody in good health condition, a press release said.

The Bureau said Mian Javed was died in Services Hospital , Lahore in Judicial custody and the Chairman NAB has issued strict orders that a dead accused must not be handcuffed which is being strictly adhered.

The NAB was making sincere efforts to eradicate corruption from the country and the NAB’s performance has acknowledged by reputed national and international organizations from time to time. Despite clarification by NAB, baseless propaganda against NAB aimed at damaging NAB’s image and reputation.

Expressing dismay, the NAB has said that each step which has taken in accordance with law and the Constitution will continue unabated. The NAB strictly adhered to avoid breaching self respect of accused persons.—APP

