NAB has no Proofs against Sharif Family: Maryam Aurangzeb

LAHORE : Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that NAB has no proof, investigation against Sharif Family is underway on rumors.

Talking to the newsmen in Lahore after enquiring about the health of Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal in services hospital, Maryam Aurangzeb said NAB has failed to proof against allegation leveled against Sharif Family including money laundering.

Talking about the attack over Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal, Maryam Aurangzeb termed it as cowardly act and condemned it.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that PML-N will sweep the upcoming general elections of 2018 with support of masses.

It may be recalled, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured in an assassination attempt after addressing a rally in Narowal’s tehsil Kanjrur on Sunday.

Condition of Ahsan Iqbal is now satisfactory in the hospital. President, Prime Minister, Army Chief and others strongly condemned the incident.

