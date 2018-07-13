NAB has ‘dual standards’, should investigate GDA leaders: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday decried the dual standards by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Memon said that Nawaz Sharif’s name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after he was convicted, while his name was placed before when he was accused.

He strongly decried the dual standards by NAB, and said they should act against all politicians indiscriminately.

He said the that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will receive a historic defeat in the general elections. He further said that several GDA leaders also had corruption charges against them but they were not being arrested by NAB, nor were any investigations carried forward.

“NAB has a dual policy and doubale standards. Many GDA leaders have corruption cases, but no investigated. NAB should act equally against politicians.”

It may be mentioned that Sharjeel Memon is facing several corruption charges for misuse of power and misappropriation. Sharjeel returned to Pakistan in March last year after a two-year-long self-imposed exile.

A reference filed against him related to alleged award of government advertisements at exorbitant rates, causing loss of more than five billion rupees to the national exchequer.

