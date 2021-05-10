NAB has crossed limits by writing a letter, says ministers

Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro addressing a joint press conference here on Monday briefed the media about the decision taken in the task force meeting.

Responding to a question regarding a NAB letter under which the place of domicile of all the government employees from Grade BS-1 to BS-22 had been sought, the minister information said that the letter had been issued without the knowledge of Chairman NAB.

“The NAB is not a services tribunal to check domiciles of the employees,” he said and added just after Eid the provincial government would give its stance.

Murtaza Wahab said that the NAB was only an anti-corruption body and it had nothing to do with the appointments, removal from services and such other matters.

“They have crossed their limits by writing this letter and we condemned it,” he said.

Talking about the row between Bahria Town, the minister said that the provincial government had taken strict action by removing Assistant Commissioner, Mukhtiarkar and SHO.

The police on the complaint of the villagers had registered FIR against the relevant officials of Bahria Town.

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro said that the health department was procuring vaccines so that mass vaccination drives could be started in the province.

Nasir added that the chief minister had allocated Rs1.5 billion for procurement of the vaccine.