NAB hands over Rs80.14 million cheques to Sindh

Staff Reporter Karachi

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday handed over cheques worth Rs 80.14 million to the representatives of Sindh government, Summit Bank and Sindh Bank in a simple ceremony held here.

Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi handed over the cheques. According to details, Mangi handed over Rs 4.95 million to Sindh government – which was misappropriated in the fixation of solar lights programme of Roshan Sindh Programne.

A sum of Rs 37.5 million handed over to Summit Bank representative.

The Omni Group fraudulently sought the loan from Summit Bank through a Benamidar Company namely Park View Stock and Capital Private Limited.

Likewise, the recovered amount of Rs 37.5 million was handed over to Sindh Bank, which was borrowed by Hussain Lawai in the name of Benami loan in connivance with the employees of Sindh Bank.

NAB Rawalpindi has so far filed some 14 corruption references in fake accounts cases including 13 investigations and 18 inquiries.

Over Rs 33 billion has so far been recovered from the culprits and deposited in the national exchequer.

Some 20 culprits had struck plea bargain deals.NAB has issued arrest warrants of some 69 suspects.

While 57 suspects have so far been arrested while 10 suspects had already been declared proclaimed offenders.

Also two suspects had struck plea bargain deal before the arrest.The names of 186 suspects have been placed on Exit Control List (ECL).