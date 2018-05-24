NAB hands over Rs3.5m cheque to Customs Deptt

Salim Ahmed

Following the clear directions from Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal regarding early disbursement of recovered money to concerned quarters, NAB Lahore’s Director Investigation, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh handed over Rs 3.5 million cheque to an official from Lahore Customs Deparment.

Peering into the details, NAB Lahore has been probing Customs Duty Evasion Cases regarding import of Betel Leaf from Sri Lanka & India against the officials of Lahore Customs Department, importers and clearing agents etc. It was alleged that during import of betel leaves at Lahore airport, duty was embezzled by the importers in alleged connivance with clearing agents and officers of customs which caused huge loss to national kitty.

The Investigations reveal involvement of M/s Aqeel Enterprises as an import firm which was engaged in the import of Betel Leaf during the tenure of 2009-2012. The firm allegedly embezzled Rs 894,243/- which has been recovered through Plea Bargain Law.

Further, investigations reveal involvement of M/s Ikram Traders and M/s LSK Traders in the same case of allegedly committing a loss worth Rs1863742/- and Rs 741971/-respectively which has been recovered through Plea Bargain Law. Whereas, the recovered amount has been handed over to the Custom Official for submission in National exchequer.

At this moment, Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem reviewed his commitment to deal all the corrupt elements with an iron hand and to recover all the looted money from them in any way.