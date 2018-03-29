NAB hands over Rs 4.437m cheque to bank official

Salim Ahmed

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handed over Rs 4.437 million cheque to a private bank official at NAB Lahore office, here on Wednesday.

According to the case details, NAB Lahore launched a probe over the complaint received through a Private Bank’s regional Branch Manager regarding settlement of Bank’s tax money. The Inquiry into the case revealed involvement of accused Muhammad Ahmad, Ex-Assistant Manager who was allegedly misusing his authority by embezzling of Withholding Tax (WHT) amounts.

During the course of Investigations, the accused allegedly found involved in misappropriation of Bank’s Tax amounts to the tune of Rs 11.22 Million, whereas, the accused fraudulently got transferred the embezzled amount into his personal Accounts.

After acquiring the substantial evidences on the part of accused former Assistant Manager for his involvement into the misappropriation, recovery of the said amount through Plea Bargain (PB) Law has been made possible by NAB Lahore from which Rs 1.8 Million has already been handed over to the concerned Bank Officials.

DG NAB Lahore gave away another instalment of recovered money worth Rs 4.437 Million to the official of same Private Bank by quoting that NAB is strictly pursuing Chairman NAB’s adopted approach of “Accountability for All” and recovery of all the looted money is at its full swing accompanied by timely distribution of the same to the concerned departments.