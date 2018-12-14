NAB hands over questionnaire to counsel of Zardari, Bilawal

Islamabad

NAB has given a questionnaire to the counsel of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a case related to the alleged illegal demarcation of land by Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Limited.

The PPP leaders did not appear before the anti-graft body on Thursday and were represented by their counsel, Farooq H Naek, who provided an explanation for their client’s absence before the body today. Sources have informed that the NAB has taken the financial records of the Park Lane company, and have already interrogated the officials of Capital Development Authority and Revenue Department. The decision of sending the lawyer on behalf of both summoned PPP leaders came after party chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari presided over a meeting at Bilawal House in Karachi yesterday evening (Dec 12).—INP

