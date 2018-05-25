NAB hands over cheques worth Rs7.11m to departments

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has handed over two cheques worth Rs 7.11 million, recovered from the accused, to officials of departments concerned.

According to a NAB spokesman, the NAB Lahore recovered Rs 6.3 million from the accused persons involved in fabrication of bogus plot files in Mustafa Town, Lahore. During the course of investigation, around eight plot files were detected as bogus where bogus exemptions had been granted by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials.

The NAB Lahore arrested six officials of the LDA who finally opted for plea bargain and return of total looted money worth millions of rupees is under way.

On Thursday, NAB official handed over Rs 6,356,000 cheque of recovered money to LDA officials. Another cheque of Rs 755,000 has been handed over to a representative of Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Department. The amount has been recovered from former Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Punjab Highway Department in which NAB has already disbursed Rs48.953 million to the Punjab government. Meanwhile, an accountability court on Thursday extended physical remand of accused Asif Kamal, former chairman Trust Investment Bank limited (TIBL), involved in Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) scam, for another 11 days.