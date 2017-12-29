NAB halts move to bring back Dar through Interpol

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday stopped process to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan through Interpol.

The step has been taken after the Islamabad High Court issued stay order against the accountability court’s decision pertaining to issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Dar. The high court had barred accountability court from proceedings against the accused till 17th January, 2018.

Meanwhile, the NAB authorities have decided to challenge IHC’s order in the court. Ishaq Dar, 67, was indicted in October in a graft case in which he is accused of making assets that were “disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

The case was filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau in the light of the Supreme Court order of July 28 that disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the Panama Papers scandal.

In its case against Dar, the NAB has alleged that the accused has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependants of an approximate amount of Rs 831.678 million.