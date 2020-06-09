NAB grills Shehbaz in assets case

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before NAB office in Lahore where he was questioned for an hour and 15 minutes in the money laundering and assets beyond income cases.

PML-N supporters had crowded the office when Shehbaz reached there. He has acquired a pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court till June 17 against a surety bond worth Rs500,000.

The court was informed that Shehbaz’s arrest warrants in the case were issued on May 28 and he was summoned on June 2. Shehbaz’s lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that they feared that the accountability bureau would try to arrest him again. He was arrested in two cases before and NAB was given his physical remand, the lawyer said.

Faisal, who was representing NAB, said that the bureau had only called Shehbaz to ask him questions.

On June 2, a NAB team reached Shehbaz’s Model Town residence and stayed there for more than an hour after the PML-N leader failed to appear before it.

The bureau has been investigating Shehbaz and his family in multiple cases including the Ramazan Sugar Mills reference, Saaf Pani programme case, Cholistan Development Authority allotment case among others.