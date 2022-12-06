NAB green signals unfreezing of Ishaq Dar’s assets

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Tuesday issued a dispatch to the district administration to unfreeze Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar’s assets.

According to details, a dispatch has been issued to the district administration in Lahore to release the frozen assets of federal minister Ishaq Dar.

The dispatch stated that frozen bank accounts containing Rs 5 billion, Rs 580 million, Rs 80 lacs, Rs 73,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 432, and Rs 239 should be released. The district government was directed to return the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s Hajvery House located at 7-H Gulberg 3 to him.

The NAB has issued the dispatch to the district administration and asked them to re-confirm it, to unfreeze the federal minister Ishaq Dar’s assets. Furthermore, Dar’s assets will be released when the NAB letter is confirmed.—INP

