NAB grants Shahbaz’s custodial interrogation in jail

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday disclosed that it has obtained the details pertaining to ‘owning assets beyond means’ by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif.

Reportedly, the NAB has also claimed to obtain his accounts and vehicles’ details.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft body has acquired authority to interrogate the younger Sharif in the jail.

Currently, he is under judicial remand by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after being arrested on October 5th in 2018 on corruption charges of Rs14 billion in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp