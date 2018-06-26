NAB granted custody of PML-N’s Qamarul Islam for 14 days

RAWALPINDI : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been granted physical custody of PML-N leader Qamarul Islam for 14 days.

Islam was already in custody and was presented on Tuesday before an accountability court in Lahore in the Saaf Pani Company case.

The court granted NAB’s request for 14-day physical remand of the suspect.

NAB has said that Islam was involved in corruption during his time as chairperson of the company. The bureau says he awarded contracts at higher prices.

During the hearing, Islam contended that the lowest bid was of Rs1.11 billion and they negotiated to bring it down to Rs980 million. He said NAB has issues with the fact that he negotiated with the other party.

“You have tied my feet and put my opponents on horses,” he lamented, questioning how he would run his election campaign.

His lawyer informed the court that Islam is contesting the election against Chaudhry Nisar. He went on to say that NAB and the election commission are making an example of his client for revenge.

When Islam requested to be allowed to operate his election campaign account, the court told him to submit a formal request.