NAB gives clean chit to Chaudhary brothers

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday gave a clean chit to PML-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plots case.

The accountability watchdog while closing the inquiry has filed an interim reference in the court.

The NAB, Lahore, had initiated the probe against Chaudhry brothers over purchase of 28 plots in LDA city. During investigation, it was revealed that the plots were bought by their servant, Mirza Aslam Baig. He however; used the address of Chaudhry brothers’ house. The reference says that no document or verbal evidence have been found against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. —INP

