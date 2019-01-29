NAB given details of Shahbaz’s foreign assets by FBR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday submitted details of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s foreign assets at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). to sources, the former chief minister owns four flats in London.

Shahbaz’s properties includes an apartment on Barclay Street, another apartment on Harrowby Street, another on London Stuns Road and the fourth apartment at West Tower Peninsula Marshall.

The sources added that the opposition leader purchased the flats between 2005 and 2007.

Some 80 per cent of the payment for the three London flats was made through bank loans and mortgage payments while the remaining 20 per cent amount was paid in cash.

It is pertinent here to mention here that the PML-N president is under the custody of the anti-corruption watchdog which has been investigating him in the Ashiana Housing scam and other corruption cases.

The controversial housing project, launched in 2010, has been the subject of much controversy for the PML-N.

