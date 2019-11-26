NAB freezes Shahbaz family’s industries

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has decided to freeze industries belonging to family members of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means case. Chiniot Power Limited, Ramzan Energy Limited, Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, Crystal Plastics Private Limited, Sharif Dairy Farms Private Limited and Sharif Poultry Farms Private Limited are included in the industries ordered to be frozen in separate orders issued by the chief of NAB’s Lahore chapter on Monday.

NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem directed the authorities concerned including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to implement the orders with immediate effect.

Shahbaz Shraif, Hamza Shahbaz, Sulaiman Shehbaz and Nusrat Shehbaz will not be able to receive any benefit from the aforementioned industries following the anti-graft body’s move.

Members of the Sharif family and their financial advisers were also given the copies of the directives. In July, the anti-corruption watchdog had ordered to freeze all moveable and immoveable assets belonging to Shahbaz and his family members.