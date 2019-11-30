NAB forwards list of offenders to airports across country

Multan

The NAB Multan on Saturday forwarded a list of 39 proclaimed offenders to immigration officials at airports across the country. It has been requested to the concerned authorities to immediately arrest the suspects upon their arrival or departure at any airport, however, no one has been detained as yet. The list includes names and CNIC numbers of the offenders and their arrest warrants have also been issued. The airports which have been forwarded the data comprise Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Islamabad International Airport, Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, Faisalabad International Airport, Multan International Airport, Quetta International Airport and Sialkot International Airport. —INP