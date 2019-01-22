NAB forms team to probe fake accounts cases

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday constituted a combined investigation team to probe money laundering of billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts.

The move comes in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the fake accounts suo motu case wherein the joint investigation team report and evidence collected was transmitted to the bureau.

The bench had directed NAB to conduct fresh investigation within two months and file references against the accused. The JIT had highlighted the top tier of the Pakistan People’s Party leadership including Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are also among 32 people being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency. Acting upon the apex court’s directives, Iqbal held a meeting with the anti-graft watchdog’s prosecutor general, DG operations, DG Rawalpindi and other top officials. In the meeting, it was decided that DG Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi will be heading the CIT while Iqbal will supervise it.

In December 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency began a discreet investigation into certain bank accounts through which multi-billion rupee transactions have been made. According to FIA sources, information regarding the fake accounts came to the fore when an intelligence agency picked up a prominent money changer in an unrelated case.

As the monitoring and investigation of these suspicious accounts continued, it surfaced that five of these accounts in two banks – the Sindh Bank and Summit Bank – had been used for transactions worth around Rs15 billion.

Investigation showed the accounts were operated by fake companies. Funds were credited into these accounts from contractors with multi-billion rupee contracts with the Sindh government. The money was found to have been transferred to accounts of companies owned and operated by the Omni Group, whose chairperson, Anwar Majeed, is a close aide of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Another beneficiary was Nasir Lootah, the chairperson of Summit Bank.

The probe, however, was shelved. It resumed almost a year and a half later. FIA’s State Bank circle initiated a formal inquiry in January, 2018.

By June, the FIA had several high-profile names on its list but was unable to make headway – for several reasons. It was at his point that the Supreme Court intervened. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the ‘slow progress’ in the money laundering case.

In July, Zardari’s close aides; Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and two others were arrested. Subsequently, the first case was registered in the mega-corruption scandal.

The FIA submitted its report to the apex court on July 8 which revealed a web of companies and accounts that were being used to transfer billions of rupees.

