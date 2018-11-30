NAB forensic lab further improves quality of inquiries, investigations

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said establishment of first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad has further improved quality of inquiries and investigations.

The FSL is equipped with facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis which is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.

Chairing a meeting here, he said corruption is mother of all evils and added Bureau’s Accountability for All Policy has started yielding excellent results.

The chairman said today all officers and officials of NAB are absolutely committed to rooting out corruption with iron hands in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB officers are doubling their efforts in nabbing corrupts elements and recovered from them hard earned looted money of innocent citizens.

He said NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) to monitor performance of all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative term which has proved very successful.

The chairman said NAB has established 60 Prevention Committees throughout the country to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments to ease out their service delivery systems and address problems of people at large.—APP

