NAB following proactive approach of ‘accountability for all’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore is committed to eradicate corruption from society. In this regard Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal is adopting a proactive approach of ‘Accountability for all’. Keeping in view, Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem has issued special orders regarding rounding up of all Proclaimed Offenders.

NAB Lahore, in cognisance with the directives issued by DG has arrested accused Sohail Ikhlaq from Lahore area who was declared as Proclaimed Offender by Accountability Court in 2015.

According to the details, accused Sohail Ikhlaq acquired loan amounting to Rs 30 Million (approx) from a Private Bank by pledging two properties owned by him, whereas, the accused scooted away after obtaining loan amount. Moreover, the accused fraudulently sold both properties, later after. Concerned Bank approached NAB Lahore in 2010 regarding recovery of default money. NAB Lahore initiated an inquiry in 2010 and accused was sent call up notices multiple times. The accused intentionally didn’t appear before NAB Investigation Officer, whereas, NAB Lahore filed a corruption Reference in Accountability Court in 2014.