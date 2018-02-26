NAB files supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar in assets case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a case pertaining to alleged accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

NAB’s Special Prosecutor Imran Shafeeq and NAB’s Investigation Officer (IO) submitted the supplementary reference to the Registrar’s Office.

The supplementary reference names four suspects, including the PML-N leader, and over 10 new prosecution witnesses who will testify against the accused persons.

The reference has been filed at a time when an accountability court in the federal capital has almost concluded the trial proceedings as it has recorded the statements of 29 out of 30 witnesses.

The reference is likely to delay the conclusion of the trial and will make it difficult for the trial court to meet a six-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Wajid Zia, head of the Supreme Court-appointed JIT to probe the Sharif family’s wealth, is among the witnesses who have testified in the case so far.

Dar on Saturday had said that he will return to Pakistan after his medical treatment concludes.

“Pakistan is my country and I will definitely return to it,” he had said.

