NAB files review petition against Hudaibiya Paper Mills case judgment

ISLAMABAD, : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against its verdict with regard to reopening of Hudabiya Papers Mills case.

The petition requested the court to review paragraphs 6, 23, 27 and 32 of the verdict and issue notices to the members named in the case.

It further mentioned that SC’s two judges disqualified Nawaz Sharif on April 20, 2017 in Panama Leaks case while three judges supported to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) who presented report on July 10 in the court.

On July 20, NAB filed a plea demanding to reopen Hudaibiya Papers case which was dismissed by the apex court after three days.

The bureau has asked the judicial authorities to approve its appeal against Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to shut Hudaibiya Paper Mills case and annul the claims of its expiration.

Let it be known that a three-member SC bench led by Justice Mushir Alam Rizvi had earlier unanimously rejected the NAB appeal seeking opening of the case, commonly referred to as the Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

The prosecution alleges the Sharif family in the 1990s used the company to launder 1.2 billion Pakistani rupees ($10 million) out of the country.

The case was lodged against Nawaz Sharif, his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Shahbaz’s son and Member of National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and other members over Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement on April 25, 2000 before magistrate in Lahore.

The reference was afterwards dismissed by LHC referee judge Justice Sardar Shamimon March 11, 2014 in response to a writ petition filed in 2011, stating that Dar was pressurized to record the statement.

