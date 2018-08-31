NAB files references against 2 Postmasters

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau has filed two references in Accountability Court, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) against officers and officials of Postal Services Department of GB.

As per details issued here on Friday, in first reference, it has been alleged that accused Hajit Ullah Baig, Postmaster while serving at different tenures at Post Office Sost & Post Office Gulmit dishonestly, malafidely and by misusing his authority embezzled Rs. 13.41 million from 96 different Saving Bank Accounts maintained at these Post Offices.

Whereas in second reference, the accused Shahid Ali while serving as Postmaster at different tenures at Post Office Sost & Post Office Gulmit dishonestly, malafidely and by misuse of authority embezzled Rs. 9.71 million from 68 different Saving Bank Accounts.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp