NAB files reference against Lt Gen (retd) Qazi, others in railways land case

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against two former lieutenant generals of the Pakistan Army, including a former DG ISI and a Peshawar corps commander, on Monday in the Royal Palm lease case.

According to a NAB press release, the reference, filed in a local accountability court, has named Lt Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi, Lt Gen (retd) Syeduz Zafar, Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Hassan Butt, Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali Baig, Iqbal Samad, Ramzan Sheikh, Pervaiz Qureshi and Railway Royal Palm Golf Club sponsors as accused.

Last month, in a board meeting, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved the filing of a corruption reference in the case pertaining to a land deal in 2001.

Qazi, a former chief of the Inter Services Intelligence, and Zafar, former Peshawar corps commander, are accused of giving land of the Pakistan Railways to the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on a nominal lease, causing loss worth Rs2 billion to the national exchequer, during the tenure of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf when they were running the Pakistan Railways.

Orignally published by INP