NAB files reference against CDA officials, Safa Gold Mall owner

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Owner of Mall in affairs of Safa Gold in Accountability Court Islamabad.

As per details, accused Ghulam Murtaza Malik, Ex-DDG CDA, Khalil Ahmad the-then Director CDA, Muhammad Ammar Idrees, the then Deputy Director (BCS) and Khadim Hussain, Assistant Director CDA, Rana Abdul Qayyum, CDA and owner of Mall in connivance with each other allowed deduction of circulation/services area from permissible covered area and thus allowed construction of more stories on Safa Gold Mall plot in violations of terms of allotment letter. Accused Rana Abdul Qayyum being allottee of the plot wilfully, knowingly, with criminal intent in collusion with CDA officials gained illegal favours and undue benefits which caused loss to the authority of about Rs1.07 billion.

All five accused persons were arrested on November 20, 2017. They remained in NAB custody until November 27, 2017. Later, they were sent to judicial custody. NAB Director General Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi on Thursday said in light of directions of Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to recover looted money from swindlers and individuals corrupt.—APP

Related