NAB to file supplementary graft reference against Dar

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor on Wednesday informed the accountability court that the graft body intends to file a supplementary reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing of the graft reference filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s landmark July 28 verdict.

At the outset of court proceedings, NAB prosecutor pleaded with the judge to grant the prosecution some time as the investigation officer was on his way to the court. Following a recess, the anti-graft body prosecutor apprised the judge that all witnesses have testified against the accused other than the last prosecution witness, Inamul Haq.

“The prosecution plans to file a supplementary reference against the accused in the court after the testimony of last witness Inamul Haq,” he said. On the occasion, he informed the judge that Haq was unwell and didn’t turn up at court in the last hearing, while urging the judge to issue arrest warrant for the witness as he has recovered and deliberately skipping the hearings. The judge then declined the request to issue the warrants and warned the witness to ensure his presence in the next hearing. The court then adjourned the hearing till February 23.—INP