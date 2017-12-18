NAB to file review petition in Hudaibiya case

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

It may be noted that, on December 15, a three-member Supreme Court bench dismissed NAB’s appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

According to the report, the NAB legal team received the Supreme Court’s decision’s copy on Monday and after a brief deliberation, agreed to file a review petition against the apex court’s decision.

The one-line order, read out by Justice Alam, stated that NAB’s appeal to reopen the case is dismissed and a detailed verdict will be issued later.

The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by NAB in 2000 but quashed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2014. The NAB had appealed the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.

