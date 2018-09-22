NAB expedites probe in Multan Metro corruption

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accelerated investigation in Multan Metro and started scrutiny of the accounts and assets of the arrested official’s family on Saturday.

According to details, anti-graft watchdog has also summoned the managers and owners of the construction companies who had been awarded contracts during the construction of the Multan metro. According to sources during the investigation involvements of a few other officers has revealed.

“Arrested axiom Amanat Ali and SDO Munam Saeed were illegally getting petrol and vehicles from a consultant company and both visited France, Italy and Spain facilitated by the same consultant company,” report said.

Chief engineer Sabir Sadozoi has also enjoyed the feast by visiting Dubi accompanied with his wife using government exchequer.

NAB has called the manager and owner of the construction company on September 24 again for further probe while six already arrested accused will be produced before accountability court on September 26at the end of his remand duration.

