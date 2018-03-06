NAB executive board approves supplementary references against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board on Monday gave approval to Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment supplementary references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The decision was taken in the NAB’s executive board meeting which was held in Islamabad on Monday. The meeting was presided over by NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

A NAB spokesperson informed media that Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment supplementary references have already been filed in the accountability court.

Orignally published by INP