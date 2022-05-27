Senate passes NAB, Elections Act amendment bills

Islamabad: The Senate on Friday passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Accountability Ordinance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, with a huge majority reverting the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and curtailing powers of the NAB.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bills before the House for voting, while PTI Parliamentary Leader Shahzad Waseem demanded that they be sent to the relevant standing committees for further consideration.

However, the Senate Chairman put them on the table for a vote, and they passed with a majority vote in the Upper House.

NA approves bills related to NAB, Elections Act

Earlier, the bills were presented in the lower house of the parliament by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi and were passed with a majority of votes.

Before introducing the measure, Abbasi moved that the bill be forwarded directly to the Senate for approval, bypassing the necessary standing committees.

Read: Bill to amend Election Act approved by NA