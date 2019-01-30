NAB doesn’t constrain bureaucracy, says Javed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that the institution does not work to constrain the bureaucracy and exists to assist its functioning.

Addressing bureaucracy members in Islamabad, the chairman NAB said that the probe body was termed a dead institution but it got successful in proving its importance. When the institutions are strong then the country gets stronger too, said Iqbal, adding that bureaucracy is tantamount to backbone of the country and plays an important role in progress.

“I am well aware of the issues of the bureaucracy, earlier it was propagated that the bureaucracy stopped working due to the NAB… In thousands of cases, the ones against the bureaucracy were non-existent. This propaganda was meant to put the blame on the NAB and to discourage the bureaucracy.”

