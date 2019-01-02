NAB distributes Rs740.79m cheques among affectees of housing societies

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday distributed cheques worth Rs 740.79 million among the affectees of Shaheen Foundation, Tele Tone Housing Society and Chargia Housing Society, Wah Cantt in a simple ceremony here at NAB headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, the chairman lauded the performance of NAB, Rawalpindi for recovering the amount from looters and returning to the affectees, saying NAB Rawalpindi always played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

He said NAB Rawalpindi is very actively engaged in elimination of corruption and corrupt practices through a holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy against the corrupt.

Reiterating his commitment of eradicating corruption as topmost priority of anti-graft watchdog, he said NAB officers were performing their duties with dedication and commitment.

He said corruption was the mother of all evils and a major hurdle in the development and prosperity of the country. NAB is absolutely committed to apprehend the corrupt elements under its ‘Accountability for All’ policy. NAB has geared up to come up to the expectations of the nation to eradicate corruption at all costs.

Due to NAB’s proactive anti corruption strategy and excellent performance for eradication of corruption , the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Pakistan has continuously been decreased due to NAB’s efforts which was also appreciated by national and international reputable organizations including PILDAT, MISHAL, Gillani, Gallop Survey , Transparency International and World Economic Forum.—APP

